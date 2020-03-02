A scan of the 2020 Lewisburg High School football schedule will be a huge eye-opener for fans when the full schedule comes out. That’s because the second game of the year for the Patriots will be against Wayne Hills High School of …… wait for it ……. New Jersey.
The same program that scheduled Rivercrest High School of Wilson, Arkansas last season has gone a lot farther for its non-district competition this coming fall. Ironically, when the game takes place on the Lewisburg field on Aug. 28, it will pit Patriots against Patriots.
Wayne Hills is a high school in Wayne, New Jersey, a community which, at just over 55,000, is the approximate size of Southaven and is located about 20 miles from midtown Manhattan.
The Wayne Hills Patriots coach is Wayne Demikoff and last season his team finished with a record of 6-4. The Patriots had a first-round appearance in the New Jersey high school state playoffs, before being eliminated by crosstown rival Wayne Valley, the eventual champion in their division.
The team has been a power in its state and conference, as according to sports blogger Mike Lamberti’s post on the contest, Wayne Hills has won nine New Jersey state championships, including one under Demikoff in 2016.
Demikoff will be starting his eighth year as head coach and 22nd with the Wayne Hills program this coming season.
The meeting on Aug. 28, which most regard will be the first time high school football teams from Mississippi and New Jersey have played each other, was not set up because the teams were in desperate need of an opponent.
For Wayne Hills, the game is the continuance of a growing tradition for the football team. For Lewisburg, it may become the trigger to schedule future out-of-state teams and take their own lengthy road trips.
The New Jersey team has gone out of state for its first game of the season each year since 2015. Last season, the Patriots traveled to South Carolina. Other past opponents have hosted Wayne Hills in places like North Carolina, Ohio, Florida, and Utah.
Lewisburg football coach Matt Gehrke said the matchup almost happened last year but then Rivercrest, Arkansas filled the spot that might have had Wayne Hills on it.
“We just kind of got back in touch and worked the details out and everything kind of fell into place,” Gehrke said. “I’m excited about it. Their coach and the whole program seem like a real class organization, so we’ll really excited about them coming down.”
The clash will be the first of the year for Wayne Hills but it will be the second game of the season for Lewisburg.
“Their coach is like me because we like to expose our kids to as much as possible outside the area they’re in,” Gehrke said. “We’d like to try and take some trips later on and do some things like this in the future because I think it’s good for our kids to get out of the area and see what football’s like in different areas.”
It likely won’t be just a football trip for Wayne Hills because Demikoff also gives his team a chance to experience the area they will be playing in. Previous trips have included playing at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio, visiting the Brigham Young University football facility in Utah, and practicing at the University of Miami, Florida.
“They’re a very storied program in that state and they play a very competitive brand of football up there and a tough brand of football,” Gehrke said about Wayne Hills. “We’re excited about the challenge of playing a good team like that. Hopefully, both teams will enjoy the experience, hopefully, we can be competitive and hopefully get a win.”
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Demikoff was quoted in Lamberti’s blog post. “The out of state games have helped us a great deal. It’s a different kind of preparation, with the travel involved, hotels and things like that.”
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
