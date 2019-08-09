Northwest Mississippi Community College has appointed former Mississippi State softball standout and Lewisburg High School head coach Chelsea Bramlett as the new head coach of the Ranger softball program, officials have announced.
"I am so excited and blessed to have this opportunity to coach at Northwest," Bramlett said. "I cannot thank the administration enough for what they have done and I am excited for the future of Northwest softball."
Bramlett is a familiar name across softball circles in Mississippi and on a national scale. A native of Cordova, Tennessee, Bramlett most recently spent five successful seasons at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch, where she compiled an all-time record of 116-28-3 and a stellar .799 winning percentage.
Since taking over the reins of the program after the 2014 season, Bramlett guided the Lady Patriots to five playoff berths and four Region 1-5A titles, the most recent coming in 2019 while finishing 24-2 overall.
Prior to Lewisburg, Bramlett earned her first coaching stint at Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tennessee from 2010-14.
Bramlett became a national name in college softball during her playing career at Mississippi State from 2007-10.
She remains one of only two players in SEC history to be named All-American in all four years of her career while also garnering three-time national catcher of the year honors.
Bramlett's name is scattered across the record books at MSU, still holding career records in batting average (.461), runs scored (219), hits (359) and stolen bases (207).
She also holds single-season records for batting average (.536, 2010) and stolen bases (61, 2010). Her .536 average in 2010 still stands as the 10th-best season in NCAA softball history.
While in Starkville, Bramlett raked in numerous accolades from organizations and publications such as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), CoSIDA, Adidas and ESPN. She was inducted into the MSU Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and recognized as an SEC Legend the same year.
During her time with Team USA in 2009-10, Bramlett played alongside some of the most notable names in softball, including Jennie Finch, Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott.
In 2009, she was selected to the United States National Team roster and helped Team USA to gold medals at the Canada Cup, World Cup of Softball and Japan Cup alongside former MSU head coach Jay Miller. She was a two-time World Cup of Softball gold medalist, hitting .500 with four runs scored in 2010.
That same year, she also helped Team USA to an International Softball Federation (ISF) World Championship and batted .714 with five RBIs and five runs scored. In her two seasons, Team USA compiled a 41-2 combined record, including a perfect 22-0 mark in 2009.
Prior to her days at Mississippi State, Bramlett played for First Assembly Christian School for coach Phillip Spain and played club softball for the Memphis Fusion.
At FACS, she finished her varsity career by hitting .735 (86-for-117) with 26 extra-base hits, 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. She also compiled a 19-2 record in the circle and stole 98 bases on 102 attempts.
"We are pleased to have Bramlett join our coaching staff," Northwest athletic director Brian Oakes said. "She brings a wealth of experience to our softball program both as a player and a coach. We are excited to see and support her plans for the future of Northwest softball."
Bramlett replaces Mike Rowan, who announced his retirement in June after 16 seasons with Northwest. He finished as the Rangers' all-time wins leader with a career coaching record of 404-249-1 (.618) and a final MACJC record of 222-134 (.624).
Brian Lentz is Sports Information Director for Northwest Mississippi Community College.
