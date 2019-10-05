Championship
DeSoto Central 2, Center Hill 0 (25-21, 25-21)
DeSoto Central wins fourth straight county championship. Tournament record 6-0, did not lose a set during the tournament.
All-DeSoto County team
First Team
Gracie Tacker, Megan Harris (DeSoto Central); Angie Gonzalez, Alaijiah Rose (Lake Cormorant); Londyn Bakeris (Lewisburg); Brianna Williams (Olive Branch); Chloe Steen, *Zakiah Taylor (Center Hill).
*-Most Valuable Player
Second Team
Isabella Beasley (Lake Cormorant); Avery Beth Durdin, Ellie Jones (Lewisburg); Lexi Graves (Hernando); Lauryn Fitzgerald (DeSoto Central); India Jeffries (Southaven).
Honorable Mention
Karleigh Clarkson, Camilla Suarez, Morgan Williams (Southaven); Alexia Davis (Lake Cormorant); Rylee Eyster, Taylor Smith (Hernando); Anna Jernigan, Tyreahnna Tillman (Center Hill); Kailynn Johnson (Olive Branch); Erin Latham, Morgan Lee, Micah Swift (Lewisburg); Amonie Silas (DeSoto Central).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.