DCHS Volleyball.jpeg

DeSoto Central won its fourth straight DeSoto County volleyball tournament championship on Oct. 5, defeating host Center Hill in the championship match. The Lady Jags went through the tournament with a 6-0 record and did not lose a set in the day-long event.  

 Courtesy photo

Championship

DeSoto Central 2, Center Hill 0 (25-21, 25-21)

DeSoto Central wins fourth straight county championship. Tournament record 6-0, did not lose a set during the tournament.

All-DeSoto County team

First Team

Gracie Tacker, Megan Harris (DeSoto Central); Angie Gonzalez, Alaijiah Rose (Lake Cormorant); Londyn Bakeris (Lewisburg); Brianna Williams (Olive Branch); Chloe Steen, *Zakiah Taylor (Center Hill).

*-Most Valuable Player

Second Team

Isabella Beasley (Lake Cormorant); Avery Beth Durdin, Ellie Jones (Lewisburg); Lexi Graves (Hernando); Lauryn Fitzgerald (DeSoto Central); India Jeffries (Southaven).

Honorable Mention

Karleigh Clarkson, Camilla Suarez, Morgan Williams (Southaven); Alexia Davis (Lake Cormorant); Rylee Eyster, Taylor Smith (Hernando); Anna Jernigan, Tyreahnna Tillman (Center Hill); Kailynn Johnson (Olive Branch); Erin Latham, Morgan Lee, Micah Swift (Lewisburg); Amonie Silas (DeSoto Central).

