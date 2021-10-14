The Lady Jaguars are looking to win a state championship for the second year in a row after defeating Tupelo High School, 3-0 in the first round of playoffs Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“I’m happy we got some of the nerves out of our system and we’re ready to play from here on out,” Lady Jags’ Head Coach Margaret Falatko said after the win.
DeSoto Central and Tupelo traded points to begin the first set. DeSoto Central went ahead and took the lead by five points early into the set, but Tupelo stopped them and caught back up to tie the game.
“They did enough to win tonight, but I think they can play better than what they did,” Falatko said.
From there, the Lady Jags unleashed on their opponents, growing their lead to 10 points at its highest before senior Kennedy Smith killed the ball to close the set, 25-16.
DeSoto Central appeared unstoppable in the second set. They scored five points before Tupelo could answer with one of their own, and then the Lady Jags scored five more. Tupelo finally started putting more points on the board but it was too late and DeSoto Central won the second set, 25-9.
The final set went similarly to the first, with one team scoring a few points in a row and the other team doing the same after their opponent’s efforts weakened. Tupelo couldn’t keep up with the Lady Jags though and lost set three, 25-16, with senior Katelyn Day scoring the game winning point.
Leading the Lady Jags in their first playoff appearance of the season were Kennedy Smith with 14 kills and 8 digs, sophomore Kasey Scruggs with 8 kills and 9 digs, senior Avery Wolf with 5 kills, 12 digs and 2 aces, freshman Reese McIntosh with 14 digs and an ace, junior My Young with 13 assists and sophomore McKenzie Brewer with 11 assists.
DeSoto Central will host Madison Central for the next round of playoffs, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
DeSoto Central is one of two DeSoto County schools still playing postseason volleyball after Tuesday night’s eliminations. The Lady Jags remain in contention for the 6A championship and Lake Cormorant in for the 5A championship.
Lake Cormorant defeated Cleveland Central 3-0, with set scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-12 to advance to the second round where they will play against New Hope.
Hernando was eliminated by Madison Central, who won 3-0, with set scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-14. Southaven was eliminated by Germantown, who won 3-0 with set scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-7. Lewisburg was eliminated by Oxford, who won 3-1, with set scores of 19-25, 25-12, 27-25 and 25-15.
