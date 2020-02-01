The Memphis Hustle (23-8) had its three-game winning streak snapped by the Stockton Kings (16-13) Friday night, dropping a 137-126 decision at Stockton Arena. Despite the Hustle shooting 50.5 percent (50-99 FG) for the game, the Kings shot 58.2 percent overall (53-91 FG) to outflank Memphis.
The Hustle had no answer inside early, with the Kings scoring 32 of their 38 points in the painted area while Eric Mika managed 14 points and five rebounds on 7-of-8 shooting. Stockton used an 8-0 run over a quick 1:16 to push its lead to 27-13 with 4:24 left in the first. Memphis would cut the lead back to eight before a quick 5-0 run to close the quarter gave Stockton a 38-25 lead
Both offenses surged in the second, with the Hustle outscoring the Kings 40-36. The Hustle curbed the Kings’ dominance in the paint, allowing just 12 points from inside in the second and just 40 over the final three quarters. However, Stockton still managed to shoot 12-of-18 (.667) from the field and 6-of-9 (.667) from long range in the period.
Memphis kept pace by shooting 16-of-23 (.694) from the field and 6-of-11 (.556) from three-point range. Marquis Teague and Dusty Hannahs combined for 27 of Memphis’ 40 points, helping the Hustle cut the lead to as little as six during the period. Stockton would push the lead back to as many as 15 before taking a 74-65 lead into halftime.
The offense continued into the third, with Stockton knocking down its first three three-pointers and six of its first seven. The teams went back-and-forth for the majority of the period before Memphis struggled to keep up in the final four minutes. Stockton scored 43 points in the quarter, shooting 58.3 percent from both the field and three-point range to take a 21-point lead (117-96) into the final frame. Memphis cut the lead to 10 in the fourth, but would come no closer.
Hannahs led the Hustle with another stellar offensive showing, scoring 26 points on 9-of-16 from the field and 6-of-10 from three-point range. Teague (25 points, eight assists) and Shaq Buchanan (24 points, nine rebounds) followed suit and continued to step up after being inserted in the starting lineup Monday. Jarrod Uthoff (15 points, nine rebounds) fell one rebound shy of his 13th double-double while dishing five assists. Venky Jois added a season-high 10 points to go with six boards.
Three Kings recorded double-doubles, led by Mika’s 24 points and 12 rebounds on 11-of-12 shooting. Isaiah Canaan posted 24 points to go with 11 assists while shooting 9-of-14 from the field (6-10 3P). DaQuan Jeffries added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kyle Guy added a 24-point effort off the bench.
The Hustle complete its road back-to-back against the Santa Cruz Warriors tomorrow night at 9 p.m. CT inside Kaiser Permanente Arena. Memphis returns home on Thursday, Feb. 6 for its third annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game presented by Renasant Bank, with tip-off set for 10:30 a.m. CT against the Oklahoma City Blue.
