For Center Hill, it was a season full of triumph and success. Only once all season did they ever feel anything other than the rush of victory.The only thing standing in the way of ultimate triumph was Long Beach, who has played for the State Championship trophy three years straight.
Both teams' seasons depended heavily on their defensive style of play and that stood true in Saturday's MHSAA 5A state championship game played at Brandon High School.
It wasn’t until the 68th minute that there was a breakthrough in the 0-0 tie. With roughly 22 minutes left to play, it was Long Beach that struck first.
Less than a minute later, super-sub Kuba Maszkiewicz tied the game off of a set piece. With only eight minutes remaining in the game, senior Diego Valenzuela punched in the game-winner.
The goal represented much of what head coach Andrew Yeoman has instilled in his team since the start of the season. It was a wonderful example of teamwork and hard work, which put the exclamation point on a 17-1 season.
The former DeSoto County Coach of the Year delivered Center Hill its first ever state title in soccer. For the Mustang players, their legacy will forever be cemented into the history of Mississippi and Center Hill alike.
Alex Gomez is a DeSoto County sportswriter who contributes for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
