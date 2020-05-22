In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company has announced Blaze Jordan of DeSoto Central High School as its 2019-20 Gatorade Mississippi Baseball Player of the Year.
DeSoto Central coach Mark Monaghan said Jordan is the second Gatorade Mississippi Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from DeSoto Central, with Austin Riley being the first.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Jordan as Mississippi’s best high school baseball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in May, Jordan joins an elite alumni association of state award winners in 12 sports.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior first baseman and third baseman is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2020 by Perfect Game and was a Rawlings-Perfect Game 2020 Preseason First Team All-American.
He led the two-time defending Class 6A state champion Jaguars to a 12-1 record before the 2020 season was canceled, batting .422 with six doubles, five triples, four RBIs and 14 runs scored.
A two-time First Team All-State selection, Jordan led DeSoto Central (34-3) to the Class 6A state championship in 2019, hitting .440 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI.
A devoted member of his church community, Jordan has raised funds to benefit children’s hospitals and volunteered locally on behalf of youth baseball programs.
“Blaze Jordan is the best hitter I have seen at this level in a long while,” said Chris Baughman, head coach at Oxford High. “The ball just comes off of his bat differently than other kids.”
Jordan has maintained a 3.91 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Mississippi State University but is projected as an early-round selection in June’s Major League Baseball draft.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
Jordan joins recent Gatorade Mississippi Baseball Players of the Year J.T. Ginn (2017-18, Brandon High School), Tre Shaffer (2016-17, Biloxi High School), and Jason Barber (2015-16 & 2014-15 Oxford High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.