Three DeSoto County swimmers took home individual state championships at the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) state swim finals at Tupelo on Oct. 26.
In Class II, which is all of the 6A swimming schools in the state, Carson Jones of DeSoto Central won the boys’ 50 yard freestyle state championship in a time of 21.48 seconds. Jones also won the boys’ 100 yard freestyle title in a time of 47.38 seconds.
Tucker Potts of Lewisburg took home the boys’ 100 yard breaststroke state championship with a finals time of 59.34 seconds.
Meanwhile, Taylor Williams of Center Hill continued his mastery of state finals action in Class I, which encompasses all classes below 6A, with a pair of titles.
Williams claimed the boys’ 200 yard intermediate medley (IM) state championship with a time of 1:53.23, and won the boys’ 100 yard breaststroke event in a time of 56.07 seconds. Williams broke his own state record in the 100 breaststroke finals. He also set a state mark in the 200 IM finals.
Williams has verbally committed to swim at Arizona State.
Among the team results, the Lewisburg boys were the highest DeSoto County finisher with a fourth-place tie with Oxford Class II at 42 points. DeSoto Central was in sixth place among Class II boys at 35 points.
Lewisburg was 10th in the Class II girls race with 12 points. DeSoto Central finished 13th with eight points and Olive Branch followed in 14 place with three points scored.
Center Hill boys were sixth in the Class I team standings with 29 points. The Center Hill girls finished 11th with eight points.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal won both boys’ and girls’ overall state championships. Host Tupelo won another state title in Class II boys and Madison Central took home the state girls’ crown in Class II girls.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
