Blake Jones, who coached an Olive Branch girls’ basketball team to a pair of MHSAA 6A state runner up finishes while coaching someone who would become a three-time Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year in Myah Taylor, will return to the coaching wars in a new role and in a new location.
Jones announced he has been selected and approved as a coach at Lafayette County High School in Oxford. The Lafayette County school board approved Jones’ hiring in their Monday night meeting.
The new coach will be busy in his new role, but not as a head varsity coach, however.
Jones will be the head coach for the middle school boys basketball program. But he will also assist the varsity boys team and will act as a volunteer assistant coach for the girls program.
The Lady Commodores are currently searching for a replacement to former assistant girls coach Andureay Adams, who has moved on to assist the women’s basketball team at Itawamba Community College.
On the boys side, Jones is taking the spot that opened up when Lee Gray left to become the new head coach at Independence. Gray replaces Blake Ormon, now the head boys coach at DeSoto Central.
Lafayette County is in the same 5A district as Lake Cormorant and Center Hill,along with Saltillo, so Jones will be assisting the Commodores as they challenge familiar non-district foes from his days with Olive Branch.
With the Lady Quistors, Jones’ teams made the championship game in Class 6A on three occasions over the eight years he was there, five as head coach, but couldn’t achieve the state title, although Olive Branch was considered one of the top teams in the nation during his tenure there.
He resigned in 2016 to become the head coach at Biloxi High School, but left the Coast just a few short months later to go into business.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
