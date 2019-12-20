The North Central Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its sixth annual fundraising breakfast event at 7 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Landers Center in Southaven. The FCA is pleased to announce that the featured speaker will be Inky Johnson.
Johnson played cornerback for Tennessee and appeared to be headed for the NFL when tragedy struck.
Making a routine tackle against Air Force in 2006, his right arm suffered severe nerve, ligament and arterial damage and required several surgeries. His right arm was paralyzed but he did not succumb to self-pity but repurposed his life.
He received his Master of Psychology degree and wrote his autobiography “Inky Johnson: An Amazing Story of Faith and Perseverance,” which led him to motivational speaking.
Title sponsor for the event is the Landers Auto Group, which includes five dealerships in Southaven. Table sponsorships are $1,200 or $600 with individual tickets at $120. One hundred tables are available with only 28 remaining as of Friday, Dec. 20. All proceeds benefit the FCA.
Contact Cecil Sowell at 901-409-1927 or email csowell@fca.org. for more information.
