The Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) has announced the new class of inductees for 2020 for the MAC Coaches Hall of Fame. Upon the induction of the Class of 2020, the MAC Hall of Fame membership will increase to 247 total (233 lifetime and 14 honorary members). The MAC Coaches Hall of Fame was created in 1973.
The MAC Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes DeSoto County Schools Athletic Director Anthony Jenkins, a 31-year member of the MAC.
Jenkins was football, track, and powerlifting coach at Hernando High School until his move into the district office.
Jenkins is the winningest football coach in Hernando High School history with a record of 165-103 between 1998-2013. Jenkins led teams to seven playoff appearances, three district titles, and a North Half runner-up finish in 2002.
Jenkins guided the Hernando track teams for 23 years and led the Tiger powerlifting teams for 19 years, producing 25 individual state powerlifting champions.
Jenkins also has coached in the Bernard Blackwell and Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Classics and received the Gerald R. Ford All-American Football Award in 2003.
The football field at Hernando was named Anthony Jenkins Field in his honor in 2016.
The other Hall of Fame inductees this year include the late Starkville state championship baseball coach Danny Carlisle; football coach Mike Gavin, a state championship coach at Harrison Central, St. John, D’Iberville, East Central and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Director Don Hinton, also a football and baseball coach and athletic director; and Bill Ward, a championship football coach at Mantachie, Kosciusko, and Pelahatchie.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted at the 48th annual Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Banquet on Friday, June 18, 6 p.m., at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson off County Line Road and I-55 North. In addition to the Coaches Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, the MAC will also present their annual coaching and service awards.
