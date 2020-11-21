Hernando fell to Oxford 41-26 on Friday night, ending their season 6-5.
Though the Tigers entered the locker room at halftime down by only one score, 17-12, Oxford came out punching to start the second half, quickly tacking score after score onto their lead.
“It was what it was,” Wolfe said. “It was a big game; I was excited about the opportunity. I was just excited to see the kids another friday night, but they executed and we didn't.”
A standout performance by wide receiver Reid Flanagan wasn't enough for Hernando to overcome the titan that is the reigning state champions.
John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was blasting from the Hernando faithful in the away sideline as seniors thanked their coaches and reminisced of their time on the gridiron.
“It really wasn't about winning,” Hernando head coach Will Wolfe said. “I really just wanted to coach (our seniors) some more. I didn't want it to end.”
Oxford will play Clinton in their next matchup in the Mississippi High School Football semi-finals next friday.
(0) comments
