The Memphis Hustle NBA G League team is now 5-1 in the current season-long seven-game home stand and have improved to 22-7 for the year with Monday night’s 115-111 victory over the Austin Spurs.
Marquis Teague and Shaq Buchanan combined for 40 second-half points to help the Midwest Division-leading Hustle sweep a weekend home set with the Spurs, which fell to 15-13 with the loss. Last Saturday, Memphis took away a 119-109 win from the San Antonio Spurs’ affiliate.
“That one came from the gut,” said Hustle coach Jason March about the closeness of the game and the final outcome. “From top to bottom, everybody played hard. It was for 48 minutes and everyone contributed.”
Memphis has the best record in the Western Conference and holds the second-best mark in the entire league, behind only the Wisconsin Herd (Bucks), at 23-5.
Buchanan and Dusty Hannahs each scored 23 points to lead the Hustle in scoring Monday night, with Teague right behind with 22 points.
The Hustle got the win without assigned player Josh Jackson, who earlier Monday was called up to the parent Memphis Grizzlies with the loss of Grayson Allen to injury.
The team was also without its two-way players, Yuta Watanabe and John Konchar, both of whom were also going to join the Grizzlies’ roster.
Memphis had to rally in the third quarter, outscoring the Spurs 36-30 to tie the game at 81-81 heading into the final 12 minutes of play. The Hustle also outscored the Spurs 34-30 in the final quarter, which included a layup from Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson with six seconds left that ensured the Memphis victory.
The Hustle have now won six in a row against Austin.
Shooting woes plagued the Hustle in the first quarter with only a 25-percent success rate from the floor, but Memphis only trailed 23-20 at the first quarter break. The Hustle went to the locker room at halftime down 51-45.
It was Buchanan that sparked Memphis in the third quarter with 16 of his 23 points coming in that quarter alone, helping the Hustle take its largest lead of the night at 74-67, before the Spurs had to rally to tie the game at the third quarter break at 81-81. Buchanan ended up with 21 of his 23 points in the second half.
“It felt great,” Buchanan said. “My teammates had confidence in me coming in. I just stayed ready for when my name was called.”
For the night, Memphis finished hitting on 58.5 percent shooting from the floor and was seven-for-14 from the three-point line.
For Austin, former Memphis Tiger Dedric Lawson finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Lawson’s teammate Luka Samanic had game-high scoring honors with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
As it’s become expected in the G League and the NBA in the wake of last weekend’s death of L.A. Lakers and NBA great Kobi Bryant, tributes marked the start of Monday’s contest.
Bryant’s daughter and seven other people also died when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in the suburban Los Angeles area Sunday morning.
A moment of silence as the screen at Southaven’s Landers Center show an image of Bryant took place, followed by the National Anthem.
When Austin won the tip to start the game, the Spurs purposefully took a 24-second shot clock violation. It was followed by the Hustle taking an eight-second backcourt violation on purpose, as well.
Eight and 24 were Bryant’s numbers when he played for the Lakers.
The teams also wore a black stripe on one shoulder of their jerseys in respect of the basketball icon.
The Hustle finish the season-long seven-game home stand Wednesday night at Southaven’s Landers Center with tip off set for 7 p.m. against the Texas Legends.
