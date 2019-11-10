The Memphis Hustle took the second half of a back-to-back with the Texas Legends, earning a 118-105 victory Saturday night at Comerica Center. The Hustle have now won five straight games against the Legends and are now 2-0 on the season.
After the Hustle jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, the Legends fought back with an 18-4 run of their own to take a controlling lead early and eventually leading 29-20 at the end of the opening frame. The Hustle responded by outscoring Texas 39-26 in the second quarter to chip away at the lead before taking a 59-55 lead into halftime.
Memphis built its lead to double digits in the third quarter courtesy of a 10-0 run over a stretch of 1:37 and took a 90-80 lead into the final frame. Texas opened the fourth on a 12-2 run to tie the ballgame at 92-92 with 8:00 left, but Memphis outscored the Legends 16-2 over the next 6:05 to seal the victory.
The Hustle had three players score 20-or-more and seven of 10 players in double figures, led by Dusty Hannahs’ 24 points in a starting role after a 19-point effort off the bench last night. Grizzlies assignee Josh Jackson and Jarrod Uthoff each had 21 points and 13 rebounds while Jackson also added five assists, two steals and two blocks. Uthoff also totaled three assists and two blocks. Matt Mooney had a productive line of 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Marquis Teague (14 points), Raynere Thornton (10 points, seven rebounds) and Nino Johnson (10 points, six rebounds) all reached double figures off the bench.
Mavericks two-way player Justin Reaves (22 points, nine rebounds) fell one board shy of a double-double. Nate Mason had 19 points in a reserve role for the Legends to go with six rebounds and four assists. Dakota Mathias added 16 points while Memphis native Antonius Cleveland led the Legends with 10 rebounds.
The Hustle return to Landers Center this coming Monday, November 11, to take on Midwest Division rival Iowa Wolves at 7 p.m. Fans can tune in at gleague.nba.com.
