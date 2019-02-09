The Memphis Hustle (19-16) earned its second straight win Friday night at Landers Center with a 118-89 victory over the Northern Arizona Suns (7-31), sweeping the season series 3-0. Memphis has won the last two meetings by a combined 69 points and led by as many as 36 in Friday's game.
Memphis dominated the first half on both sides of the ball, shooting 61.5 percent (24-39 FG) from the field while holding the Suns to 31.6 percent (12-38 FG) enroute to a 65-41 halftime lead. The Hustle's 14-of-19 (.737) display in the second quarter also marks a season-high for any quarter. Additionally, the Hustle outscored the Suns 36-14 in the paint, converting 18-of-24 attempts in the painted area with Northern Arizona shooting just 7-of-18 inside.
The Hustle continued the downpour in the third quarter, scoring 36 points on 16-of-26 (.615) from the field as the lead reached its peak. Memphis never trailed and notched its third wire-to-wire victory of the season. Additionally, the Hustle shot at least 54 percent (47-86 FG; .547) from the field for the second straight game while holding the Suns to just 35.5 percent overall.
Dusty Hannahs and Markel Crawford led the Hustle attack with 18 points apiece. Crawford shot 7-of-10 from the field (3-of-5 3P). Kyle Casey grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds. Tarik Phillip was productive across the board again, totaling 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Retin Obasohan had a game-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Northern Arizona. Hollis Thompson added 14 points, six boards and five assists. Two-way player George King (13 points) also reached double figures.
The Hustle complete the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow night against the Texas Legends at 7:30 p.m. inside the Comerica Center. The team returns to Landers Center on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. to take on the Iowa Wolves.
