The Memphis Hustle (16-4) bounced back from its 110-107 loss to Agua Caliente Monday, Dec. 30 to end 2019 with a 128-113 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 31 at Southaven’s Landers Center.
Memphis has now recorded 14 double digit victories on the season and led in this game by as many as 23. Dusty Hannahs and Jarrod Uthoff led the Hustle with 30 points each.
Hannahs opened the second half by hitting six consecutive threes and fell three points short of a career-high, which was set on New Year’s Eve 2017 against the Northern Arizona Suns. He finished the game shooting 7-of-12 from three and also grabbed six rebounds.
Uthoff added nine rebounds and shot 13-of-22 from the field. Josh Jackson had 20 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting and made all four of his three-point attempts while tallying six boards and five assists.
Each of the Vipers’ top two scorers came from the bench, led by Jacobi Boykins’ 29 points. Kerwin Roach followed suit with 20 points of his own. Ray Spalding posted a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.
The Memphis offense got back on track after two of its lowest scoring outputs of the season, shooting 50 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from long range. Additionally, the Hustle continued their dominance in the turnover department, committing just 12 turnovers to the Vipers’ 20 and outscored Rio Grande Valley 25-6 in points off turnovers.
Memphis provided most of its separation in the second quarter, outscoring the Vipers 36-25 and going on a 19-6 run over a stretch of 4:11 in the period.
The Hustle return to action Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. on the road against the Iowa Wolves. The team returns home on Monday, Jan. 13 to take on the Santa Cruz Warriors, starting at 7 p.m. at the Landers Center.
