The Memphis Hustle won its fourth straight game by double digits to open the season, picking up a 125-110 victory over the Stockton Kings Friday, Nov. 15 at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Seven Memphis players scored 15 points or more while the team shot 53.3 percent from the field, 48.4 percent from long range and 90 percent from the free throw line.
The Hustle took a one-point lead at 90-89 into the fourth quarter before knocking down four straight threes from four different players early in the period. All five players on the floor (Jackson, Konchar, Mooney, Teague, Uthoff) to start the quarter combined for six three-pointers in the first 4:08, pushing Memphis’ lead to 13. Memphis outscored Stockton 35-21 in the final frame and led by as many as 17.
After turnovers on its first three possessions helped Memphis to an early nine-point lead, Stockton fought back and cut the lead to 33-29 after the first period. Despite shooting 37.5 percent in the second quarter while Memphis shot 52.4 percent, the Kings forced seven Hustle turnovers that led to 14 of their 29 second quarter points, which kept the deficit at three at halftime at 61-58.
After a 9-0 Hustle run to start the third quarter, the Kings countered with a 14-4 run of their own to cut the lead back to two and eventually led by one multiple times in the period.
Jarrod Uthoff led the Hustle in scoring for the third time this season, recording 20 points and six rebounds while knocking down 3-of-6 three-point attempts.
Grizzlies assignee Josh Jackson and two-way player John Konchar both filled up the stat sheet. Jackson tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks while Konchar collected 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Matt Mooney scored 17 points off the bench. Marquis Teague recorded 16 on a perfect 6-of-6 from the field. Two-way player Yuta Watanabe scored 16 points while Dusty Hannahs scored 15 on 6-of-9 shooting.
Gabe Vincent was electric for the Kings off the bench, scoring a game-high 34 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Two-way player Kyle Guy poured in 23 points to go with six assists on the afternoon. Eric Mika had a dominant game down low for Stockton, posting 17 points and 16 rebounds.
The Hustle return to the Landers Center this coming Monday, Nov. 18, to take on the South Bay Lakers at 7 p.m.
