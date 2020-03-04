The Memphis Hustle fell to the Oklahoma City Blue 121-113 on Wednesday afternoon, March 4, inside Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma.
Memphis got off to a slow start as Oklahoma City jumped out to a 24-12 lead following an alley-oop finish from Kadeem Jack with 4:29 remaining in the first period. The Hustle struggled to get going offensively, connecting on 36.4 percent of their shots in opening quarter and only one of their first 12 three-point attempts. Oklahoma City capitalized on five early turnovers from Memphis as they grabbed a 33-21 lead after one quarter of play.
The Blue used a 13-4 run to stretch their lead to as many as 19 points in the second quarter at 44-25 with 9:32 remaining in the half. Marquis Teague gave the Hustle offense a spark, scoring 12 of his 23 points in the second quarter to help trim the lead to 10 points before Oklahoma City would take a 59-45 lead into the halftime break.
The Hustle offense found their rhythm in the third quarter as Dusty Hannahs caught fire. Hannahs connected on a floater with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter to cap off an 18-4 run to make it an 86-85 game. Hannahs scored 16 points in third period on 5-of-6 shooting as the Hustle outscored the Blue 36-28 in the quarter. Memphis cut the lead to one point at 93-92 before Oklahoma City immediately responded with a 12-2 to run to stretch their lead back to 11 points. Memphis would never cut the lead under four points the rest of the way as Oklahoma City held on to pick up an eight-point victory. Memphis was able to force 18 turnovers for 18 points going the other way but it would not be enough to overcome their first-half struggles.
Hannahs led the way for the Hustle, scoring 29 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3P) to go with five rebounds and a steal. Shaq Buchanan posted a double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists on 9-of-15 shooting. Teague totaled 23 points, five assists and three rebounds in 38 minutes. Raynere Thornton added 10 points, nine rebounds and one steal on 4-of-10 shooting. Philip Cofer led the Memphis bench with nine points and three rebounds as the Hustle dropped to 26-14 on the season.
Oklahoma City had three players go over the 20-point mark, led by Jack, who posted a double-double with 24 points and 19 rebounds. Devon Hall posted a double-double of his own with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 8-of-18 shooting. Scotty Hopson added 22 points, three rebounds and three assists on 9-of-15 shooting. Tyler Cook totaled 13 points, six rebounds and an assist to lead the Blue bench. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and three assists as Oklahoma City moved to 20-19 on the season.
The Hustle will continue their three-game road trip as they visit the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at Sanford Pentagon.
