The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will host its third annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game presented by Renasant Bank when the team takes on the Midwest Division rival Oklahoma City Blue at Landers Center on Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 a.m.
As many as 4,700 students from schools in DeSoto County will be in attendance for Thursday’s game. Each student in attendance will receive pom poms and a drawstring bag filled with a Financial Literacy Education Hustle Poster, ticket vouchers and pocket schedules.
During the game, the Hustle will sport themed jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit DeSoto Grace, a nonprofit organization in Mississippi dedicated to create events for people living with inadequacies and would benefit greatly from having more permanent and consistent assistance programs in their local communities. The auction is currently open at this link and will close Friday, Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Renasant Bank for the third straight year with our annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game,” said Memphis Hustle director of business operations MaKinzie Foos. “We’re excited to share financial literacy awareness within the youth in our community and having thousands of students on hand will provide us with a great atmosphere for our game against the Oklahoma City Blue.”
“Renasant is excited about sponsoring the third annual Financial Literacy Education Day with the Memphis Hustle. It is a great feeling to watch each year’s attendance continue to grow with this year’s attendance estimated at 4,700 students,” said Shawn Clayton, President of Community and Business Banking (DeSoto County) for Renasant. “This partnership is a great platform to teach kids in our community about financial literacy while having fun cheering on the best team in the NBA G League.”
