The Memphis Hustle has announced that the coaching staff under head coach Jason March for the coming season has been set. The team has also announced its training camp and media day dates.
Back for another year with the team will be assistant coaches Brett Burman and Alex Lloyd. Joining the pair as assistants will be Carldell “Squeaky” Johnson and Michael Joiner.
Burman will be with the Hustle for his third season and Lloyd will be in his second season as an assistant.
Burman worked under Tom Crean at Indiana and was at the University of Tulsa as Director of Basketball Operations at both spots before coming with Glynn Cyprien to the Hustle. He’s also worked with the Detroit Pistons and at the University of Wisconsin.
Lloyd joined the Hustle under Brad Jones last year and was at Texas A&M as Director of Scouting and Player Development before that. He’s worked alongside new Grizzlies’ head coach Taylor Jenkins and under Jones when they led the Austin Toros to a D League title in 2012.
Johnson spent 10 years playing pro basketball, including a call up to the NBA New Orleans Hornets in the 2011-12 season. Joiner had a five-year playing career, spent mostly in the D League. He played at Florida State when March was a student manager for the basketball program and both Johnson and Joiner have played pro ball internationally.
TRAINING CAMP SET: Oct. 28 is the first date for the Memphis Hustle training camp at the Grizzlies’ training facility inside FedExForum in Memphis. All practices are closed to the public.
Media Day is Monday, Nov. 4, also at FedExForum and Friday, Nov. 8 is the team’s first game at the Landers Center in Southaven. Texas is the opponent for the 7 p.m. tip off.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.