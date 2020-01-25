Saturday was Grizzlies Takeover Night with the Memphis Hustle (21-7) facing the Austin Spurs, featuring Grizzlies-themed uniforms, the Grizz Line, Dancing Grannies and Grandpas, and even standout rookie Ja Morant in attendance.
For the Hustle, it was bounceback night. After a poor shooting night led to a 129-118 loss Friday to Raptors 905, Memphis rebounded with a solid shooting performance in a 119-109 victory over the Austin Spurs (15-12) Saturday, Jan. 25.
“It shows a little bit of the competitive spirit of our team,” said Hustle coach Jason March. “We have guys who love to get on the floor and love to compete. From top to bottom, that was a team effort.”
Another double-digit win for the Hustle makes it 18 for the season. Memphis improved to 11-2 at home this year.
A one-two punch of Jarrod Uthoff’s 25 points and Dusty Hannahs’ 22 points led the Hustle attack. Uthoff was a sizzling 11-for-15 from the floor and hit three-of-five from the three-point line.
“Jarrod had a quiet 25, but that’s how he plays,” March said. “He does everything the right way and he is always consistent with everything he does.”
Five other Memphis players scored in double figures, led by Yuta Watanabe’s 13 points.
Memphis native Dedric Lawson led the Spurs with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kavion Pippen, nephew of former Chicago Bulls’ star Scottie Pippen, also finished with 15 points for the Spurs.
After struggling from the floor Friday against Raptors 905, Memphis was 43-for-86 from the field for 50 percent against Austin. The Hustle made 13-of-32 from beyond the arc.
The schedule keeps the Spurs in Southaven for the weekend, as the teams meet up again at Southaven’s Landers Monday night, starting at 7 p.m.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
