The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will hold its third annual open player tryouts for the upcoming 2019-20 season on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Canale Arena at Christian Brothers University (2440 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104) and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at DeSoto Central High School (2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38672). Doors will open for registration at 9 a.m. at both locations.
Detailed information about the tryouts, registration forms and payment options and instructions are available online here. For advance registrations completed online prior to the registration deadline, the fee is $175. The fee increases to $225 for walk-up registrations. Pre-registration will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, for the Memphis tryouts and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 for the Southaven tryout. Pre-registration will be capped at 60 participants per day, so those who plan to pre-register are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Those wishing to do walk-up registration can pay by cash, credit card and cashier’s check, but not by personal check. All applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G League per the qualifications listed online and complete the required paperwork. Additionally, all participants will receive a T-shirt with registration. All registrations are non-refundable.
Players who participate in the open tryouts will be observed and evaluated by members of the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies basketball operations staffs.
MEMPHIS HUSTLE OPEN TRYOUTS IN MEMPHIS AND SOUTHAVEN
WHERE:
Canale Arena on the CBU campus
2440 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104
DeSoto Central High School
2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38672
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 21 (Memphis) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28 (Southaven) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Doors for registration open at 9 a.m.
