The Memphis Hustle took the floor Wednesday night for the first time since the end of the NBA All-Star Break and played well for the first 12 minutes of their home contest with the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat) Wednesday night in Southaven.
In fact, in the first quarter of play since the All-Star break's end, Memphis held a 28-22 lead against its Midwest Division foe.
Unfortunately, basketball at the NBA G League level remains at 48-minute affair and after the first 12 minutes, the Hustle game went south and Sioux Falls came away from the Landers Center with a 120-97 victory.
Memphis suffered its third home loss of the season and the defeat was the worst loss of the year for a Hustle team that remains the top team in the G League's Western Conference. It was also Sioux Falls' first win in three tries against Memphis.
The Hustle dropped to 25-11 for the season, while the Skyforce improved to 18-19.
Hustle coach Jason March said he liked what he saw from his charges in the first quarter.
"We had a heck of a first quarter offensively and defensively," March said. "After that, I thought we let up, took a breath and they got some great looks. The ball started rolling downhill on us and we couldn't catch it."
In the middle quarters of the contest, Sioux Falls outscored Memphis 73-41. The Hustle made a meager run of 28-25 in the final quarter, but the damage had already been done. March looks to the Hustle's defensive play, or lack thereof, as the reason.
"We give up 36 points in the second quarter and give up 37 points in the third quarter," March said. "You're not going to win a lot of games if you don't play defense and that's what we've got to get to."
Sioux Falls dominated the second quarter, outscoring Memphis 36-16 while holding the Hustle to 25 percent shooting in the period and 30.6 percent in the first half as a whole.
The Hustle would come no closer than 10 points down the rest of the way.
Dusty Hannahs' 22 points and Jared Uthoff's 20-point contribution could not counter the 22-point performance each from Sioux Falls' KZ Okpala and Mychal Mulder.
Marquis Teague added 12 points in a starting role and Shaq Buchanan scored 15 points off the bench, but they were the only players in double figures for the Hustle. Notably absent was two-way player Yuta Watanabe, who scored only seven points the entire game and was held scoreless in the entire first half.
"This is the first one of these that we've had all year," said March of the one-sided result. "We'll look at a lot of little mistakes we made tonight and we'll clean it up and get ready for the next one."
The Hustle will go on a brief one-game road trip when the team travels to play the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Rockets) this Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Texas.
Memphis returns for a home back-to-back to battle for Western Conference supremacy against the second-place Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz) on Feb. 28 and 29. Both games are slated to tip-off at 7 p.m.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
