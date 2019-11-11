Ever went to an indoor basketball game and have it get called by rain? Fans who came to the Landers Center on Monday, Nov. 11 can now say they have.
The Memphis Hustle had a 16-0 start against the visiting Iowa Wolves and as much as a 28-point lead in the first quarter get temporarily washed away with 4:07 remaining in the first half.
That was when officials stopped the game after it was noticed a puddle had developed at mid-court, caused by what Hustle officials termed in a news release as a "weather-related building issue."
The "building issue" turned out to be coming from vents in the ceiling above the floor dripping water, a situation caused in part by the evening's rainfall and strong winds.
When the drips wouldn't stop falling and there was no way to immediately solve the problem, the game was postponed.
Fans who attended Monday's contest were being offered vouchers for two free tickets to any future Hustle home game as they left the building.
There was no immediate word about how Monday's game would be made up or completed.
What game there was Monday night saw the Hustle break out to one of their strongest starts at home in their three-year history.
After the 16-0 start, Memphis kept pounding the Wolves to a 28-8 advantage with four minutes left in the first quarter, thanks to a Josh Jackson free throw for two points.
With the end of the quarter, Memphis held a 39-14 lead on the I-Wolves, and when Matt Mooney drove in for a layup with 9:13 left in the half, the Hustle had taken their largest lead of the night at 46-18, or 28 points.
Iowa then recovered to get within 53-39 and the score stood 56-41 for the Hustle when an official first noticed the water on the floor and the game was stopped.
Late Monday night, it had not yet been decided how the game would go forward. Discussions about what to do were still going on.
But, it's likely some strong statistical performances may go for naught if it's decided the game will be replayed from the beginning.
Dusty Hannahs was leading Memphis in scoring with 13 points. Hannahs was followed by Mooney with 11 and Yuta Watanabe scored nine. Naz Reid paced Iowa with 12 points.
Going into Monday's contest, Memphis and Sioux Falls were the only G League teams with 2-0 records. Agua Caliente was added to the list with a 113-109 win over Oklahoma City to also improve to 2-0.
Memphis is back in action at Austin, Texas Wednesday afternoon and will return home to meet the Stockton Kings Friday evening at the Landers Center.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
