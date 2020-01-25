The Memphis Hustle dropped a 129-118 decision to Raptors 905 (Raptors) at Southaven’s Landers Center Friday, Jan. 24. It was just the second loss at home for the Midwest Division leaders (20-7) in the only meeting between the NBA G League teams this season.
It was also the second time in Memphis franchise history the Hustle have played the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, with the loss leveling the all-time series record at 1-1.
The difference in the game was the 30-19 disparity in the fourth quarter for Raptors 905 as the Hustle struggled getting shots to go down after the teams entered the final 12 minutes of the game tied at 99.
Memphis’ shooting woes were indicated by hitting just two of the team’s final 14 three-point shots and for the fourth quarter made just 25 percent of their shots, including just one for 10 from the three-point line.
The Hustle couldn’t stop Raptors 905’s Henry Ellison, who finished with a game-high 31 points in the contest and was one of five players in double figures, all starters.
However, Memphis did put four players in double digits for scoring, led by Jarrod Uthoff’s 24 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Josh Jackson and Dusty Hannahs each added 23 for the Hustle.
Uthoff’s efforts marked his 11th double-double of the season.
However, after the game coach Jason March was talking about the Hustle’s struggles on the defensive end.
“We went into another halftime tonight giving up way too many points,” March said. “In the second half we tried to do a better job defensively. It’s hard to play both ends of the floor and I think maybe our offense suffered a little bit as far as shooting the ball as we were really trying to push each other defensively.”
The back-to-back weekend continues Saturday, Jan. 25 at Southaven’s Landers Center as the Hustle look to rebound against the Austin Spurs (Spurs). Game time is 7 p.m.
It is Grizzlies Takeover Night, which will include Grizzlies-themed uniforms and in-game entertainment. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Grizzlies themed Hustle t-shirt at the door and the themed jerseys will be auctioned off via Handbid with the net proceeds benefiting the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
