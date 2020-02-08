The Memphis Hustle fell to the South Bay Lakers 115-106 on Saturday night inside UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
Memphis got off to a strong start shooting, finishing the first quarter shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three-point range.
Shaq Buchanan led the way for the Hustle early on, tallying nine first-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting as Memphis led 31-25 after one.
The Lakers offense would find their rhythm in the second quarter as they used an 11-4 run late in the period to take an eight-point lead at 63-55.
South Bay would stretch their lead to as many as 15 points in the third period at 94-79 following a layup from Javan Felix with 1:15 remaining in the third.
The Hustle would score the final two baskets of the third period to trim the lead to 96-85 heading into the fourth quarter.
Memphis would narrow the South Bay lead to only five points at 117-112 with 4:06 remaining in the game following a basket from Jarrod Uthoff, but the Hustle were unable to complete the comeback effort as the Lakers quickly extended their lead back to nine.
The Hustle limited the Lakers to only 26.5 percent from behind the arc, but it would not be enough to overcome 23 turnovers leading to 25 South Bay points.
Shaq Buchanan led the Hustle with a career-high 36 points to go with five assists and four rebounds. Uthoff posted a double-double with 21 points, 17 rebounds and a block on 10-of-18 shooting. Marquis Teague chipped in 21 points and two assists as he finished 8-of-17 from the floor. Ahmad Caver totaled 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds as the Hustle fell to 24-10 on the season.
The Lakers were led by Pierre Jackson, who totaled 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
South Bay improved to 12-21.
The Hustle will wrap up their two-game road trip as they visit the Agua Caliente Clippers on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.
