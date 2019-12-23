The Memphis Hustle (14-3) lost its second game of the MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament, dropping a 125-113 decision to the Wisconsin Herd. Memphis appeared to have control through three quarters, but the Herd outscored the Hustle 35-16 in the final frame.
Two-way player John Konchar had a monster night for Memphis, totaling 33 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals on 14-of-19 shooting from the field. However, it wasn’t enough as Memphis, who entered the game tied for third in three-point percentage, missed its first 10 three-point attempts while shooting 2-of-17 for the first half and 7-of-35 for the game. Wisconsin took advantage by knocking down seven of its first 14 and hitting key threes in the fourth after a drought of their own through the middle of the game.
Konchar scored the first six points of the game, but Wisconsin punched back with a 19-6 run over a span of 6:26 to take the lead. Memphis offset its three-point shooting early by forcing seven turnovers in the opening frame and 13 in the first half. A pair of small runs in the second quarter gave Memphis an eight-point lead but Wisconsin kept Memphis from separating and trailed by just two entering the final minute of the half. The Hustle then scored a pair of buckets to extend the lead to six at the break.
A pair of threes gave the Hustle its largest lead of the game at 12 to start the third. Memphis sustained a multiple possession lead and led 97-87 before Shannon Bogues hit a three with 1.1 seconds remaining to give Wisconsin momentum entering the final frame. A Josh Jackson three-pointer pushed Memphis’ lead 102-96 with 9:40 to go, but the Herd responded with a 12-0 run over the next 3:02 to take the lead for good.
Jackson (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Jarrod Uthoff (10 points, 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Hustle. Jackson also posted six assists and blocked five shots. Dusty Hannahs had 20 points off the bench.
Four Herd players reached the 20-point plateau, led by Bogues’ 25-point performance on 10-of-12 shooting off the bench.
The Hustle will resume action after the holiday when the team finishes the five-game road trip against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. inside Sanford Pentagon. The team returns home for a back-to-back to ring in the new year, starting with a matchup against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Monday, Dec. 30 at noon.
Commented