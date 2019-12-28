The Memphis Hustle (15-3) snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing 91-80 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce (8-11) Friday night.
Memphis was able to control the game on the defensive end of the floor, as they limited Sioux Falls to only 38.8 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from behind the arc. The Skyforce’s 80 points on the night marked the fewest points the Hustle have allowed in a game this season (previous: 92 at Agua Caliente on Dec. 9).
The Hustle fell behind early following a slow start on the offensive end, as Sioux Falls grabbed their largest lead of the night with 4:41 left in the first quarter. The Skyforce used an 11-0 run to make it a 19-8 game early on following back-to-back buckets from Jeremiah Martin. The Hustle quickly responded with a 9-0 run over the next 2:14 of play before eventually taking a 24-23 lead after one quarter of play.
Memphis would take control of the game following a 15-5 run to extend their lead to 49-39 at the halftime break. The Hustle would stretch their lead to as many as 16 points in the third quarter following an 11-0 run to make it a 60-44 game with 7:19 left to play in the third. The Skyforce battled back to trim Memphis’ lead to just one point at 78-77 with 5:21 to left in the game. However, the Hustle were able to pull away late as they used a monstrous slam from Josh Jackson to cap off a 9-0 run with 2:42 remaining.
Jarrod Uthoff led the Hustle with 24 points and 10 rebounds as he picked up his team-leading ninth double-double of the season. John Konchar added his fourth double-double of the season as he grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds to go with his 10 points and five assists on the night. Josh Jackson added 13 points and four assists while Marquis Teague led the Hustle bench with 13 points and two boards.
Jeremiah Martin led the Skyforce with 20 points and two rebounds on the night.
The team returns home for a back-to-back to ring in the new year, starting with a matchup against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 noon.
