The Memphis Hustle NBA G League basketball team has announced the finalization of head coach Jason March’s coaching staff. Assistant coaches Brett Burman and Alex Lloyd return from last season’s staff while the team also hired Carldell “Squeaky” Johnson and Michael Joiner as assistant coaches.
Burman enters his third season on the Hustle’s staff after spending two seasons (2015-17) on Tom Crean’s staff at Indiana University as director of basketball operations. He spent the previous season in the same role at the University of Tulsa.
The Miami, Fla., native spent two years on the Detroit Pistons coaching staff where he assisted with player development and video. Additionally, the University of Wisconsin alum served as video coordinator at Hofstra for one season (2011-12) and as graduate assistant at the University of Miami (2009-11).
Lloyd, a Burlington, Vt., native, enters his second season as assistant coach for the Hustle. Lloyd came to Memphis after four seasons at Texas A&M, finishing his time there as the director of scouting and player development. Lloyd served as an assistant coach alongside Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and under Grizzlies assistant coach and former Hustle head coach Brad Jones for three seasons with the Austin Toros, including the team’s championship run in 2012.
Johnson enjoyed a 10-year pro playing career, including a call-up to play for his hometown New Orleans Hornets during the 2011-12 season. He played six seasons in the NBA G League with the Toros (2007-14), which included time under Jenkins, Jones and Lloyd. Johnson also played professionally in Belgium, Mexico, Mongolia and Venezuela.
Joiner spent five seasons playing professionally in the NBA G League (2005-06, 07-11), including two with the Toros (2009-11) alongside Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, and Lloyd. The Fayetteville, N.C. native played for four season at Florida State (2000-04) while March was on staff as a student manager. He also played professionally in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, China, and Japan until 2014.
The Hustle start their season Nov. 8 at the Landers Center in Southaven against the Texas Legends, starting at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
