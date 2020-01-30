The Memphis Hustle NBA G League basketball team is California bound for a two-game road trip fresh off winning six of seven games in the team’s longest home stand of the season.
The home stand was completed with Memphis’ 132-127 victory over the Texas Legends Wednesday night at Southaven’s Landers Center. It was the Hustle’s third straight win and stopped the Dallas Mavericks affiliate’s own four-game win streak.
Texas is the affiliate of the Mavericks but also has two-way players from the Portland Trail Blazers on the roster.
That roster was at a full complement Wednesday night, while the Hustle were down to just nine players that suited up for the midweek contest.
Hustle coach Jason March termed the victory from his short lineup “impressive.”
“It started out maybe a little sloppy, but that was a heck of a battle,” March said. “We played a very good team over there in that locker room but our guys competed.”
The Memphis lineup has been depleted for good reasons, with assigned player Josh Jackson’s recent move up to the Memphis Grizzlies, along with two-way players John Konchar and Yuta Watanabe also being on the NBA parent team roster.
“No one expects us to keep winning because we’ve lost some guys, but we’ve got depth and these guys played as hard as they can,” said Hustle coach Jason March. “We’ve got some talented kids in that locker room and they played extremely hard.”
Dusty Hannahs continued to burn the netting for Memphis in the victory, finishing with 33 points, which is his seventh game of 30 points or more. Wednesday’s win was also Hannahs’ fourth straight 20-point performance. He struck for 13-of-23 from the field and 5-of-10 from the three-point line.
“Dusty does what Dusty does, he does it every night and he does it consistently in this league,” said March about his veteran guard. “He’s done it in this league for three years now. Every night he comes out and just fills it up and does everything he’s asked to do.”
Marquis Teague finished with 24 points, while Jarrod Uthoff scored 21 points and added 17 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season.
The win swept the season series with the Legends and was the seventh straight win all-time by the Hustle over Texas.
The Legends took the early lead at 33-27 after one quarter, but Memphis rallied in the second quarter to lead 62-61 at halftime. Texas came back with its own rally in the third quarter to have a 102-95 advantage heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Up next for the Hustle is the road swing that starts at Stockton, California Friday against the Kings and ends at Santa Cruz (Warriors) on Saturday. Memphis returns home for its annual Financial Literacy Education daytime kids’ game, presented by Renasant Bank, on Thursday, Feb. 6, starting at 10:30 a.m., when the Hustle host Oklahoma City.
MID-SOUTH LEGENDS: Among those on the Texas roster are four with Mid-South connections. Memphis native Cameron Payne led the Legends in scoring with 23 points off the bench Wednesday night. He played high school ball at Lausanne Collegiate. In addition, former Memphis Tiger and Memphis Hustle forward Trahson Burrell scored two points in 13 minutes played and ex-Mississippi State Bulldog Aric Holman scored four points in 21 minutes of action. Antonius Cleveland was born in Memphis and Wednesday night finished with 10 points in 30 minutes on the floor. Cleveland is a two-way player for the Mavericks and Legends.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
