The Memphis Hustle let a 24-point lead slip away but held on to defeat the Oklahoma City Blue 120-119 on Thursday morning at Southaven’s Landers Center.
A trio of Shaq Buchanan, Ahmad Caver, and Marquis Teague, each scored over 20 points in leading the Hustle attack to its 24th win of the season (24-9). Buchanan led all scored with 28 points and Caver followed by 27. Teague had a strong fourth quarter to finish with 24 points for Memphis.
Oklahoma City (15-18) fell for the first time in four games and had won eight of its last 10 before Thursday morning.
A school-day crowd of 5,675 young fans from schools around the Mid-South cheered the team on to the win. The contest, the third annual Financial Literacy Education game, was sponsored by Renasant Bank, and featured moments of tips about handling money.
“It was loud,” said Caver about the atmosphere. “It brought us a little more energy to wake up because it was an early game. They brought a lot of energy.’’
“It was a heck of an atmosphere,” added coach Jason March. “We can’t thank our sponsors enough for putting this on and the Hustle organization for getting it together. It was a lot of fun having a lot of people in the gym.”
Buchanan’s 28 points and Caver’s 27 were both career highs as the Hustle rebounded from two losses on a West Coast road trip where March said the team didn’t play well.
But the Hustle came out strong to open Thursday’s contest.
Memphis used a 17-2 run in the first five minutes of the game to build an early lead that resulted in a 35-25 edge after one quarter. Caver scored 12 of his 27 points in the first 12 minutes of the game.
“I just came out being aggressive and got to the hole,” said Caver. “Coach said to get to the rack, be aggressive and try to draw fouls, so that’s what I did. The lane was opening up to me and I just went aggressive.”
The Hustle added to the lead with a 19-4 run in the second quarter to build a 24-point margin, which ended with Memphis ahead 73-54 over Oklahoma City at halftime.
The third quarter was another matter, however. Oklahoma City came out and outscored Memphis 32-22 in the third quarter, as the Memphis lead shrunk to 95-86 heading into the final period.
“We knew they were going to make a run and it’s just trying to withstand that and hold your ground a little bit until you can make one,” March said. “We came out of halftime a little flat in the second half. But with that said, we built a lead in the first half to withstand it and I was very proud of our guys down the stretch.”
A Teague three-pointer got Memphis back to 114-107 late in the fourth quarter and held a 120-116 advantage in the final seconds before a Markel Brown desperation trey at the final buzzer provided the final margin.
After starting the game and playing just under 10 minutes, Dusty Hannahs left the game with left ankle soreness. With Yuta Watanabe and John Konchar called up to the Memphis Grizzlies and Bennie Boatright still out with a left knee injury, the shortened Hustle lineup with just eight active players in the lineup.
Abdul Gaddy totaled 26 points and seven assists to lead Oklahoma City.
Memphis will hit the road for a two-game return West Coast trip beginning with the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
Commented