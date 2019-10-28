The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2019-20 training camp roster.
Additionally, the team selected guard Shaqquan Aaron in the first round, and guard Jimond Ivey and center Asauhn Dixon-Tatum in the second round of the 2019 NBA G League Draft.
Aaron (6-7, 195), played three seasons at Southern California (2016-19) after transferring from Louisville following the 2014-15 season. The Seattle native started all 33 games for the Trojans last season and averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.7 minutes per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range.
Ivey (6-5, 200) spent five seasons at Akron (2014-19), appearing in 33 games (32 starts) as a senior and totaling 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.24 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.
Dixon-Tatum (7-0, 235) has five seasons of NBA G League experience with the Maine Red Claws, Salt Lake City Stars and Texas Legends and has also played professionally in Canada. The Auburn product appeared in 10 games (two starts) with the Legends last season, averaging 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.10 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game.
The Hustle’s 2019 Training Camp began Oct. 28. Media Day is Nov. 4 at FedExForum. The team’s third regular season starts Friday, Nov. 8 at home against the Texas Legends at the Landers Center in Southaven. Game time is 7 p.m.
The complete training camp roster may be found online by clicking here.
Commented