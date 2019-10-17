The Memphis Hustle is out with its promotional schedule for the upcoming season, which starts on Nov. 8 with the season-opening game against the Texas Legends.
Highlights include a variety of themed deals, giveaways, attractions and uniforms.
The first 3,000 fans on opening night Nov. 8 will get Hustle Fanny Packs. The next home, Nov. 11, the Hustle will honor the military with Veterans Night and all active duty military and veterans will receive complimentary admission by showing their military ID card at the Landers Center box office.
For the second straight, Hustle and Hounds Nights will be offered, where fans can bring their furry friends with them to the games. The first such game is Nov. 30 and the team wears special dog-themed uniforms to benefit Blue Sky Dog Rescue for the contest, along with a Strut Your Mutt halftime activity and a free Hustle Dog Bowl. Additionally, adoptable dogs will be available from several local rescues. Games on Jan. 24 and March 16 are also designated as Hustle and Hounds Nights.
The third-annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game, presented by Renasant Bank, will be played Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Grizzlies Takeover Night is Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Special uniforms will be part of those events, as well, with both fans in attendance and following online will be able to submit bids for these one-of-a-kind, game-worn jerseys by downloading the Handbid app and searching ‘Hustle Auction’. All jerseys will be autographed and shipped to winners who are unable to attend the game. Auctions will be open at a time to be determined leading up to each game coinciding with each jersey being worn and close at the conclusion of each game.
The Hustle are also featuring Mississippi Mondays and Kids Club Friday with special ticket prices depending on the event.
A birthday ticket package is also available with special birthday opportunities during the season.
Single-game home tickets for the Hustle’s third season in Southaven are now on sale. Log on to memphishustle.com for more information.
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
