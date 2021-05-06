The Mississippi State Bulldogs continue to grow their football pipeline in DeSoto County with the recent commitment of Horn Lake High School junior Jarnorris Hopson.
Hopson announced his commitment on twitter last week emphasizing his decision, “I’m staying home!”
In committing to the Bulldogs, the three-star recruit turned down offers from multiple football programs at larger colleges across the country including Florida State, Tennessee and
Memphis. Hopson said it was a stressful but good feeling to have so many teams fighting over him.
Hopson joins Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach’s air-raid offense having a “WR” listed alongside his name on a roster. Hopson’s record reflects his talent, earning Horn Lake more than 2,500 yards last season, as he joins the Bulldog’s passing game.
Hopson listed the way the team passed the ball, both the academic and football programs, and the short distance from home as the main reasons for his decision.
Although he still has one more season at Horn Lake, the future Bulldog is excited to take his skills to the next level. He added that he’s going to miss the friends he’s made playing football in DeSoto County.
“I’m going to miss a lot of my friends and the bonds I’ve had for a long time,” he said. “Really, I’m going to miss everything.”
With the addition of Hopson and 10 other recruits, Mississippi State’s 2022 class is ranked 11 in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.