Horn Lake Player of the Week

Horn Lake Player of the Week presented by Stephanie Strohm of State Farm Insurance.

Each Week State farm recognizes the top players on offense, defense, and special teams.

Sept. 24 vs. Lewisburg

Photos(left to right)

Stephanie Strohm, State Farm Agent

Rashard Daniels, Special Teams

Jarnorris Hopson - Offensive

Jamarion Bobo- Defensive

