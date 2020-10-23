See a gallery of the top moments of the game below.

 

When a strong wind rendered quarterbacks all but useless, it took a solid three-man rotation at running back for Horn Lake to escape Hernando 16-14 on Friday.

Head coach Mitchell Harville had burned through all of his timeouts for the second half by the end of the third quarter and relied on his defense to make critical stops.

“We played together,” Harville said. “We overcame a lot of obstacles and our defense played absolutely lights out against a very talented Hernando offense.”

Ultimately, it was a safety early in the third quarter that proved to be the winning score for Horn Lake.

Strong winds out of the north were in favor of Hernando in the fourth quarter, which left the running game as the only viable option for Horn Lake.

“I knew they were going to have the wind with them in the fourth,” Harville said. “That meant we had to run a lot more because it takes a lot to throw against that.”

The three-man rotation at running back took carry after carry on the final drive of the game to soak up over half of the fourth quarter.

“Being able to get the ball down the field at the end of the game was huge,” Harville said. “We are fortunate to have three guys who are all pretty good with the ball in their hands and can make plays.”

 

Editor's note: an earlier version of this story incorrectly named a player in a caption because of an error in a roster.

 

sfw-2-2.jpg

Horn Lake players huddle before the start of the game. Horn Lake defeated Hernando 16-14 to improve their record to 4-3. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-2-4.jpg

Jarnorris Hopson prays before the start of the game. Horn Lake defeated Hernando 16-14 to improve their record to 4-3. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-2-6.jpg

Jayee Harris leaps over a defender for a big gain on the ground. Horn Lake defeated Hernando 16-14 to improve their record to 4-3. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-2-7.jpg

Trinton Conder warms up during halftime of the game against Hernando. Horn Lake defeated Hernando 16-14 to improve their record to 4-3. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-2-8.jpg

Jarnorris Hopson looks for an open space near the goal line. Horn Lake defeated Hernando 16-14 to improve their record to 4-3. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-2-9.jpg

Horn Lake defeated Hernando 16-14 to improve their record to 4-3. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-2.jpg

Jarickas Williams runs past Horn Lake defenders. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-3.jpg

A Horn Lake player runs back an interception in the first half of the game against Hernando. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-4.jpg

Jarnorris Hopson escapes Tiger defenders in the win over Hernando. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-5.jpg

Lathaddeus Leflore holds his mouth guard in a hole in his helmet. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-6.jpg

Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-7.jpg

Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-8.jpg

Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-9.jpg

Jayee Harris charges through the offensive line. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-10.jpg

Jamarion Bobo is tackled by a Hernando defender. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-11.jpg

Charles Thomas (3) and Cameron Macklin (26) celebrate after recovering a safety. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-12.jpg

Zach Wilcke throws to a receiver to his side. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-13.jpg

A player holds up four fingers to signify the start of the fourth quarter. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw-14.jpg

Martavis Blackmon escapes a tiger defender. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.
sfw.jpg

Trinton Conder lets off a throw. Horn Lake escaped Hernando 16-14 on Friday, October 23, 2020. Photo by Billy Schuerman.

 

