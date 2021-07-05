Eight sophomores at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) broke the school’s record by being named All-Americans by JCGridiron, a recruiting publication that focuses on junior college athletes.
Among the All-Americans is Horn Lake High School 2019 graduate Tony Washington. The 6-foot 200-pound safety finished last season with 27 tackles, more than anyone else on the team.
Washington acted as a defensive menace during his time at NEMCC with 78 takedowns, 4.5 tackles for loss and two pass break-ups in his two years as a Tiger.
Some of Washington’s stand-out moments include his season-best seven stops against Coahoma Community College, according to a NEMCC press release. Washington showed a real knack for getting the ball back into his team’s hands this game with one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and an interception as well.
His skills also shined during the game against Itawamba Community College with a 41-yard pick-six to score the final points needed to win. Washington’s interception against Itawamba was one of only two defensive touchdowns by NEMCC.
Washington shared on Twitter that he has received offers to continue his football career at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff and University of Arkansas Baptist.
Eight All-Americans is the most the school has ever seen for a single season, according to a NEMCC press release. The other players at NEMCC being recognized along with Washington are Keyshawn Cobb, Jamal Ellis, Will Derico, Cedric Hillsman, Kevin Hurley, Deantre Prince and Jamarcus Smith.
“These players did a phenomenal job,” said Tigers head coach Greg Davis. “These kids gravitated to everything we did. They put the effort out there and that’s the bottom line. I’d like to have all those guys back.”
