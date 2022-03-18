At just 7 years old, Southaven local Angel Hailey was confident that one day she would be a professional soccer player.
Now 23 years old and fresh out of college, Hailey has a spot as the goalkeeper for the top-ranked team in the National Indoor Soccer League, the Memphis Americans.
“I put my heart into it and knew I could make it,” Hailey said. “I told myself everyday not to give up, to keep pushing myself to get through it. That’s exactly how I got to where I am now.”
Hailey has been an athlete for as long as she can remember. Before she ever touched a soccer ball, she was involved in competitive cheerleading, gymnastics, ballet and dance. Even after she had been hooked on soccer for a few years, she added basketball to her skill set in middle school, and at Southaven High School, she competed in powerlifting, tennis and soccer.
She said the goalkeeper position is what really drew her to soccer instead of one of the others she tried growing up.
“I love to make big saves and be able to see the whole field,” she said. “It was something about me diving and making some awesome saves that really drew me in.”
During high school, Hailey helped the Chargers make it to four playoff appearances and was named to the All-Region team twice. Afterwards, she went to Northwest Mississippi Community College, where she holds the record for career saves with 255.
From there, she signed with the University of Louisiana Monroe and started playing at the Division 1 level. Unfortunately though, Hailey was only able to spend one season there after new coaching staff came in and cut the majority of the team.
Hailey said that it wasn’t too hard for her to find another college team, but that she did feel like she was getting written off because of her appearance.
“A lot of coaches that I’ve been through and seen, they like to judge a book by its cover,” Hailey said. “My appearance on the outside doesn’t show all of my talent, skills and determination that I have on the inside, but they never really gave me the chance to prove that to them.”
Thankfully for the aspiring goalkeeper, her faith and support system of friends and family were able to help her keep pushing through and sign with the University of Montevallo, where she finished out her college soccer career and earned a bachelors in graphic design.
“My main slogan is, ‘size does not matter.’ That’s a fact for me,” she said. “I feel that if you have the drive, the talent, and the determination, nothing should be able to stop you or hold you back from doing anything that you’re passionate about.”
For many athletes, competitive sports aren’t a priority and oftentimes not even a possibility anymore after college, but Hailey heard about a new team that was ramping up in her hometown, and even better, their season was starting less than a month after her graduation.
“Going to the Memphis Americans tryouts was terrifying, but getting the call the next day was one of the best things that could have ever happened to me,” Hailey said. “I knew that I have poured all of my blood, sweat and tears into this sport for all these years and it finally paid off and I got to where I wanted.”
In February, Hailey put herself into the National Indoor Soccer League history books by becoming the first woman in the league to record a shutout. And she did it again just two games later.
“When that final horn sounded and for me to see all my teammates and coach running on the field towards me to give me a hug, it was pure joy,” Hailey said. “I set a goal to be the first in the league to do it, and I did it, and it was the best thing ever.”
Now that she’s a pro, Hailey’s goal, other than making more awesome saves, is to be a role model for younger girls, especially since she’s a hometown talent.
"It means so much to me to see the joy and the smiles and all the hugs that I get from the kids,” Hailey said. “Then the sounds from my supporters yelling in the stands and yelling my name gives me a buzz. It motivates me to give it my all every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.