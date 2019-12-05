The Memphis Hustle improved to 10-0 Thursday night, Dec. 5, with a 130-104 victory over the Northern Arizona Suns at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
The team’s 10 wins to start the season are now the most in NBA G League history, with the record previously held by the 2013-14 Rio Grande Valley Vipers (9-0). The Hustle have now won eight games by double digits and half of its games by 15 points or better.
The game was tight through most of the first quarter, but Memphis began to separate with a 12-2 run over a span of 3:13 late in the period to take a 33-23 lead into the second. Josh Jackson had 18 points in the quarter, setting a new team season-high for points in a quarter.
In the second quarter, Dusty Hannahs poured in 19 of his own in the to reset the season-high. Memphis scored 40 points in the period on 62.5 percent shooting (15-24 FG) while knocking down seven threes (7-14 3P) to build a 19-point halftime lead (73-54).
In the second half, the Suns would come no closer than a 15-point deficit while Memphis led by as many as 29. After setting new season-lows for field goal percentage and three-point percentage in Tuesday’s game, the Hustle shot 51.0 percent (49-96 FG) from the field and 42.1 percent (16-38 3P) from three-point range.
Jackson finished the game with a season-high 30 points to go with six boards on 10-of-17 shooting. Hannahs added 29 points on 11-of-18 from the field. Both players entered the second half with 23 points to their name. Jarrod Uthoff (20 points, 10 rebounds) had his sixth double-double of the season, marking fourth in his last five games.
Uthoff also has three games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in his last five. Ahmad Caver tied his season-high with 13 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Marquis Teague and Nino Johnson added 11 points apiece.
Jared Harper led the Suns for the second straight game with 21 points. Jalen Lecque added 16 points in a reserve role for Northern Arizona. Tariq Owens tallied a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The team will continue its four-game road trip out west against the South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. inside the UCLA Health Training Center. The Hustle return to Landers Center on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to take on Midwest Division rival Sioux Falls Skyforce at 7 p.m.
