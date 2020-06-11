Lydia Moyer, a graduating senior at Hernando High School, Tuesday signed a scholarship offer with Northwest Mississippi Community College. In Senatobia, Moyer, daughter of Bill and Terri Moyer of Hernando, will be studying business but will also be part of the Rangers’ cheerleading squad. Fans will see Moyer and 26 other members of the cheer team this coming season at football and basketball games, urging the Rangers on from the sidelines.
For Northwest cheer coach Brandon Casey, finding Moyer and offering her a scholarship meant the chance to work with an already known commodity. Casey is also the cheerleading coach at Hernando High.
“This is my third year coaching at Hernando and I’ve known Lydia, seen her skills, and helped her a lot through this process,” Casey said. “I invited her to try out at one of our tryouts and now she’s a part of the Northwest team, so she’s now continuing with me and going on from there.”
Moyer, who said she will study business while working to one day open her own business, has been cheerleading for several years. She’s been part of the Hernando program all three years Casey has been the coach.
“I’ve been doing it ever since I was very little and I’ve always liked it; it’s always been my thing,” Moyer said. “It’s very exciting, I can’t wait and I’m looking forward to it.”
Just like basketball players or football players have a specific skill set, Casey said there are specific skills a cheerleader must have to excel at their sport.
“You’ve got to have sharp motions and dances and you’ve got to know how to be on the sidelines at the game because that’s what we are there for,” said Casey. “The other aspects are performing stunts, tumbling, and what we call game day.”
In addition to performing at football and basketball games, Northwest cheerleaders are also competing themselves, taking part in competitions in November, December, and again in February. Casey said recruitment involves having prospective cheerleaders try out and in networking with other high school coaches.
“I go to different competitions and recruit from there, hand out business cards, and ask coaches to send people to our Northwest clinics,” Casey said. “Really, it’s about interacting with coaches I know. I’m not on campuses as much visiting as I am reaching out, whether it’s through social media, or with coaches, or posting our flyers for clinics, and stuff like that.”
And Moyer will get to continue doing something she enjoys while at Northwest and being with others who combine to make a great team.
“I enjoy the people that I’m around because they are like family and we all look after each other and stick up for each other,” Moyer said. “It’s a nice environment to be around. I love football games and I love cheering people on.”
