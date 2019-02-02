Tyler Harvey scored an NBA G League season-high of 58 points (18-23 FG), but it wasn’t enough as the Memphis Hustle lost 131-128 in overtime against the Iowa Wolves Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Harvey’s 58 points tie the third highest scoring total in NBA G League history and his 13 three-pointers (13-17 3P) tied an NBA G League record for a single game.
Memphis started the game by shooting 56.0 percent (14-25 FG) in the first quarter and leading 38-26 after the opening frame. Iowa chipped away at the deficit and took its first lead of the game at 57-56 with 2:13 left in the first half, but the Hustle would take a 69-64 lead into the break.
The Hustle pushed its lead to as many as 16 (92-76) with 5:11 remaining in the third quarter, but Iowa outscored Memphis 18-8 to close the period. In the final frame, a Dusty Hannahs three-pointer gave the Hustle a 121-113 lead with 1:50 remaining in regulation, but the Wolves closed the fourth quarter on a 9-1 run and forced overtime before sealing the deal in extra minutes.
Tarik Phillip (18 points, 10 assists) had a double-double for the Hustle. Hannahs scored 16 points in his second start of the season. Kyle Casey added 14 points to the Memphis effort.
Jared Terrell led Iowa with 34 points (12-23 FG) to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Darius Johnson-Odom added 31 points of his own along with five rebounds and five assists. Marquise Moore (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Nuggets two-way player Thomas Welsh (12 points, 11 rebounds) each posted double-doubles for the Wolves.
The Hustle return to Landers Center on Monday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. to take on the Agua Caliente Clippers.
