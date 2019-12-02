Monday was a pretty good day for the Memphis Hustle without even taking to the floor.
The Hustle, the NBA G League’s only unbeaten team at 8-0 prior to Tuesday night’s game at Northern Arizona, learned a weekly player honor was awarded Hustle guard Dusty Hannahs, and first-year Hustle head coach Jason March was named the league’s November Coach of the Month.
Hannahs, in his third year with the Hustle, is the second player ever from the team to earn the Player of the Week award. Nearly a year ago, Ivan Rabb was tabbed as the league’s Player of the Week.
In two games for Memphis last week, Hannahs led the team in scoring to victories against previously-unbeaten Maine and Oklahoma City. Memphis averaged 126 points a game in the two victories. Hannahs averaged 30 points in the pair of wins, while shooting 60.6 percent from the floor, 63.6 percent from beyond the arc, and was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
In earning the G League’s Coach of the Month award, March has led the Hustle to the league’s only unbeaten record through eight appearances, tying for the second-most wins to start a season in league history. The team won its games by an average of 14.3 points per game and won all but one by double digits.
The Hustle have not trailed at the end of any period in its five home games and only four times overall, leading wire-to-wire on three occasions. The combined record of Memphis’ opponents to date is 31-22 with eight of those losses coming against the Hustle.
Memphis has committed the fewest turnovers per game (15.8) while ranking fifth in turnovers forced (21.4). The Hustle also lead the league in points off turnovers (29.6) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.52). Individually, the Hustle have five players that ranked 10th or higher in net rating (min. six games, 20 minutes per game), including the top two (Josh Jackson, Jarrod Uthoff).
Bob Bakken is Sports Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
