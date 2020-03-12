On the heels of the NBA suspending its season due to the coronavirus concerns, the NBA G League Wednesday night added that its season would be suspended. The decision includes the Memphis Hustle and home games at Southaven’s Landers Center.
In a brief statement posted on its website, the G League said, “In response to the coronavirus pandemic and following the NBA’s announcement tonight that it is suspending gameplay, the NBA G League has also suspended the 2019-20 season, effective after tonight’s games.”
The decision to suspend play came when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was found to be positive for the virus. The Jazz’s game at Oklahoma City was postponed shortly before tip off when it was learned that Gobert was sick.
It was the discovery of Gobert's, a G League alum, illness, that led to the NBA suspending play. The G League then followed suit and suspended its games.
At 26-15, the Memphis Hustle was in line to be in the postseason playoffs, despite being in the middle of a four-game losing streak before a Friday night game at College Park, Georgia. Memphis was 3.5 games behind Salt Lake City for the top spot in the Western Conference standings and was 4.5 ahead of Sioux Falls as the number one team in the Midwest Division.
The Hustle has not released a statement on the situation, but the parent Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night did state, “We fully respect and support the NBA’s decision to suspend all games in light of the impact of COVID-19. Measures that are taken to protect the health of our players, staff, and fans are the correct ones.
“For all ticket buyers and fans, we are working through information as we receive it and will provide updates as soon as we have them available. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this together.”
