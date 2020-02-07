Prep boys basketball
Southaven 74, Center Hill 73
Northpoint Christian 51, Westminster Academy, Tenn. 32
Northpoint: Fabian Nelson - 15 points
Lake Cormorant 64, DeSoto Central 58
Hernando 65, Lewisburg 57
Hernando: Shawn Wade - 25 points
Prep girls basketball
Southaven 51, Center Hill 49
Northpoint Christian 51, Westminster Academy, Tenn. 19
Northpoint: Leah Jones - 23 points
DeSoto Central 50, Lake Cormorant 7
Hernando 67, Lewisburg 24
Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 13 points
Lewisburg: Ellie Jones - 11 points
BOWLING TO COACH OB: Olive Branch High School principal Jacob Stripling confirmed Friday that Darren Bowling, head football coach at Union City, Tenn. High School, would become the new head coach at Olive Branch, replacing Tyler Turner. At Union City, Bowling’s Golden Tornadoes won four TSSAA state championships and won over 75 percent of the games he coached in 12 seasons there. His overall coaching record is 223-100. During his career, Bowling has held football coaching positions at Obion County (2003-06) and Dyersburg (2007) in Tennessee, as well as Indianola Academy (1998-2001) in Mississippi. Of note, Bowling coached the now-departed Turner, who recently left to take a similar position at Goodpasture Christian in Tennessee, when Turner was in high school.
