Prep boys basketball

Southaven 74, Center Hill 73

Northpoint Christian 51, Westminster Academy, Tenn. 32

Northpoint: Fabian Nelson - 15 points

Lake Cormorant 64, DeSoto Central 58

Hernando 65, Lewisburg 57

Hernando: Shawn Wade - 25 points

Prep girls basketball

Southaven 51, Center Hill 49

Northpoint Christian 51, Westminster Academy, Tenn. 19

Northpoint: Leah Jones - 23 points

DeSoto Central 50, Lake Cormorant 7

Hernando 67, Lewisburg 24

Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 13 points

Lewisburg: Ellie Jones - 11 points

BOWLING TO COACH OB: Olive Branch High School principal Jacob Stripling confirmed Friday that Darren Bowling, head football coach at Union City, Tenn. High School, would become the new head coach at Olive Branch, replacing Tyler Turner. At Union City, Bowling’s Golden Tornadoes won four TSSAA state championships and won over 75 percent of the games he coached in 12 seasons there. His overall coaching record is 223-100. During his career, Bowling has held football coaching positions at Obion County (2003-06) and Dyersburg (2007) in Tennessee, as well as Indianola Academy (1998-2001) in Mississippi. Of note, Bowling coached the now-departed Turner, who recently left to take a similar position at Goodpasture Christian in Tennessee, when Turner was in high school.