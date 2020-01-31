Prep boys basketball
Center Hill 65, Saltillo 42
Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 25 points. Mustangs clinch district regular season title.
Olive Branch 73, DeSoto Central 56
Horn Lake 59, Hernando 50
Lake Cormorant 56, Oxford Lafayette 46
Tupelo 67, Lewisburg 57
Oxford 68, Southaven 65
Northpoint Christian 65, Harding Academy, Tenn. 60
Northpoint: Robert Green - 25 points
Prep girls basketball
Saltillo 59, Center Hill 32
Center Hill: Tali Delgado - 9 points
Olive Branch 71, DeSoto Central 39
Hernando 54, Horn Lake 30
Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 16 points
Oxford Lafayette 64, Lake Cormorant 11
Tupelo 73, Lewisburg 25
Oxford 46, Southaven 41
Harding Academy, Tenn. 52, Northpoint Christian 39
Northpoint: Leah Jones - 13 points
Commented