Decorian Payton

Center Hill's Decorian Payton led the Mustangs to a 65-42 MHSAA 5A district victory over Saltillo on Friday, Jan. 31 at Center Hill. Payton led the Mustangs with 25 points.  

 Bob Bakken|DTT

Prep boys basketball

Center Hill 65, Saltillo 42

Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 25 points. Mustangs clinch district regular season title.

Olive Branch 73, DeSoto Central 56

Horn Lake 59, Hernando 50

Lake Cormorant 56, Oxford Lafayette 46

Tupelo 67, Lewisburg 57

Oxford 68, Southaven 65

Northpoint Christian 65, Harding Academy, Tenn. 60

Northpoint: Robert Green - 25 points

Prep girls basketball

Saltillo 59, Center Hill 32

Center Hill: Tali Delgado - 9 points

Olive Branch 71, DeSoto Central 39

Hernando 54, Horn Lake 30

Hernando: Alyssa Greer - 16 points

Oxford Lafayette 64, Lake Cormorant 11

Tupelo 73, Lewisburg 25

Oxford 46, Southaven 41

Harding Academy, Tenn. 52, Northpoint Christian 39

Northpoint: Leah Jones - 13 points