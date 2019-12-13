Prep boys basketball

Saltillo 75, Lake Cormorant 70

Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 24 points

Center Hill 71, Collierville, Tenn. 57

Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 22 points

Hernando 69, Madison Germantown 64

Horn Lake 45, Memphis Southwind 42

Lewisburg 90, Memphis Freedom Prep 68

Lewisburg: Max Zizmann - 26 points

St. Benedict at Auburndale, Tenn. 47, Northpoint Christian 43

Northpoint: Morgan Edwards - 10 points

Marshall Academy 41, Magnolia Heights 38

Prep boys soccer

Lake Cormorant 3, Lafayette 1

Center Hill 4, Saltillo 0

Prep girls basketball

Saltillo 55, Lake Cormorant 17

Hernando 48, Madison Germantown 40

Memphis Southwind 46, Horn Lake 38

Northpoint Christian 66, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Tenn. 39

Northpoint: Leah Jones - 23 points

Magnolia Heights 39, Marshall Academy 31

Prep girls soccer

Lewisburg 5, DeSoto Central 1

Center Hill 2, Saltillo 0