Prep boys basketball
Saltillo 75, Lake Cormorant 70
Lake Cormorant: KB Brooks - 24 points
Center Hill 71, Collierville, Tenn. 57
Center Hill: Decorian Payton - 22 points
Hernando 69, Madison Germantown 64
Horn Lake 45, Memphis Southwind 42
Lewisburg 90, Memphis Freedom Prep 68
Lewisburg: Max Zizmann - 26 points
St. Benedict at Auburndale, Tenn. 47, Northpoint Christian 43
Northpoint: Morgan Edwards - 10 points
Marshall Academy 41, Magnolia Heights 38
Prep boys soccer
Lake Cormorant 3, Lafayette 1
Center Hill 4, Saltillo 0
Prep girls basketball
Saltillo 55, Lake Cormorant 17
Hernando 48, Madison Germantown 40
Memphis Southwind 46, Horn Lake 38
Northpoint Christian 66, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Tenn. 39
Northpoint: Leah Jones - 23 points
Magnolia Heights 39, Marshall Academy 31
Prep girls soccer
Lewisburg 5, DeSoto Central 1
Center Hill 2, Saltillo 0
