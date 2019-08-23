West Point 34, Horn Lake 6
Horn Lake’s 15-game winning streak ended in season-opening battle of defending state football champion.
Lewisburg 17, Center Hill 14
Patriots take advantage of four Mustang turnovers in neighborhood rivalry.
Germantown, Miss. 42, DeSoto Central 24
Mavericks led 35-6 before Jaguars rally.
Lake Cormorant 38, Hernando 21
19 straight Lake Cormorant points in the second quarter.
Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 36, Southaven 12
Northpoint Christian 40, Falkner 0
Tyler Gold's first victory as new Trojans' football coach.
Magnolia Heights 21, Lee Academy (Clarksdale) 6
Olive Branch - bye week
