Olive Branch football

Olive Branch offensive linemen await the snap during a recent game. Olive Branch at Tupelo is among the high school football games on tonight's schedule. 

 Bob Bakken/DTT

Prep football

Center Hill at Columbus

Horn Lake at DeSoto Central

Hernando at Southaven

Lake Cormorant at Columbus New Hope

Hatley at Northpoint Christian

North Delta at Magnolia Heights

Olive Branch at Tupelo

