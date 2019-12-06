Prep boys basketball
Evangelical Christian, Tenn. 60, Northpoint Christian 53
Northpoint Christian: Chris Gilliland-17 points
Lake Cormorant 56, Memphis Southwind 51
Center Hill 94, Southaven 72
Center Hill: Decorian Payton-29 points
Lewisburg 58, Millington Central,Tenn. 48
Hernando 53, Oxford Lafayette 51
Coahoma Agricultural 59, Horn Lake 51
Magnolia Heights 55, Strayhorn 42
Prep girls basketball
Northpoint Christian 59, Evangelical Christian, Tenn. 41
Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones-30 points
Southaven 40, Center Hill 37
Lewisburg 41, Millington Central, Tenn. 38
Oxford Lafayette 37, Hernando 34
Horn Lake 59, Coahoma Agricultural 27
Magnolia Heights 44, Strayhorn 42
Prep boys soccer
Pontotoc at Center Hill - ppd. poor field conditions
Tupelo at DeSoto Central - ppd. weather
Prep girls soccer
Pontotoc at Center Hill - ppd. poor field conditions
Tupelo at DeSoto Central - ppd. weather
SPORTS ETC:
Quarterback Dan Ellington of Olive Branch and a former two-sport athletic star at Center Hill High School, is a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, as voted on by coaches and media. The Georgia State University senior led the Panthers to a 7-5 record this fall and an upcoming bowl berth. Ellington is a two-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, is on the Manning Award Watch List and Star of the Week.
