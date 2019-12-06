Nadia Gillespie signs with Itawamba Community College

Nadia Gillespie of Olive Branch signed a basketball scholarship offer Friday, Dec. 6, to play at Itawamba Community College next season. From left, mother Natasha Gillespie-Bailey, Nadia Gillespie, and head coach Jason Thompson.  

 Bob Bakken/DTT

Prep boys basketball

Evangelical Christian, Tenn. 60, Northpoint Christian 53

Northpoint Christian: Chris Gilliland-17 points

Lake Cormorant 56, Memphis Southwind 51

Center Hill 94, Southaven 72

Center Hill: Decorian Payton-29 points

Lewisburg 58, Millington Central,Tenn. 48

Hernando 53, Oxford Lafayette 51

Coahoma Agricultural 59, Horn Lake 51

Magnolia Heights 55, Strayhorn 42

Prep girls basketball

Northpoint Christian 59, Evangelical Christian, Tenn. 41

Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones-30 points

Southaven 40, Center Hill 37

Lewisburg 41, Millington Central, Tenn. 38

Oxford Lafayette 37, Hernando 34

Horn Lake 59, Coahoma Agricultural 27

Magnolia Heights 44, Strayhorn 42

Prep boys soccer

Pontotoc at Center Hill - ppd. poor field conditions

Tupelo at DeSoto Central - ppd. weather

Prep girls soccer

Pontotoc at Center Hill - ppd. poor field conditions

Tupelo at DeSoto Central - ppd. weather

SPORTS ETC:

Quarterback Dan Ellington of Olive Branch and a former two-sport athletic star at Center Hill High School, is a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection, as voted on by coaches and media. The Georgia State University senior led the Panthers to a 7-5 record this fall and an upcoming bowl berth. Ellington is a two-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week, is on the Manning Award Watch List and Star of the Week.