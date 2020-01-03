Prep boys basketball

Magnolia Heights 62, Indianola Academy 14

Hernando 69, Potts Camp 59

Lake Cormorant 51, Lewisburg 38

Lake Cormorant: Donovan Sanders - 16 points

Lewisburg: Max Zizmann - 12 points

Montverde Academy, Florida 86, Olive Branch 46

Memphis White Station 54, Center Hill 52

Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 12 points

Northpoint Christian 63, Memphis City University School 48

Northpoint Christian: Morgan Edwards - 15 points

Prep girls basketball

Magnolia Heights 41, Indianola Academy 28

Lewisburg 43, Lake Cormorant 30

Lewisburg: Ellie Jones - 18 points

Lake Cormorant: Aniya Hayes - 10 points

Germantown, Tenn. Houston 42, Northpoint Christian 31

Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones - 11 points

Horn Lake 50, Independence 42

Hernando 63, Potts Camp 33

Hernando: Kendria Merriweather, Abbey Harrison - 12 points each

DeSoto Central 38, Oxford 35

Holly Springs 59, Southaven 44

Prep boys soccer

Lewisburg 0, Ridgeland 0 (tie)

Gulfport 2, Southaven 0

Prep girls soccer

Gulfport 8, Southaven 0

Lewisburg 4, Ridgeland 0

NOTE: Saturday’s soccer games between DeSoto Central and Lake Cormorant have been cancelled.