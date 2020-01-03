Prep boys basketball
Magnolia Heights 62, Indianola Academy 14
Hernando 69, Potts Camp 59
Lake Cormorant 51, Lewisburg 38
Lake Cormorant: Donovan Sanders - 16 points
Lewisburg: Max Zizmann - 12 points
Montverde Academy, Florida 86, Olive Branch 46
Memphis White Station 54, Center Hill 52
Center Hill: Kaeden Laws - 12 points
Northpoint Christian 63, Memphis City University School 48
Northpoint Christian: Morgan Edwards - 15 points
Prep girls basketball
Magnolia Heights 41, Indianola Academy 28
Lewisburg 43, Lake Cormorant 30
Lewisburg: Ellie Jones - 18 points
Lake Cormorant: Aniya Hayes - 10 points
Germantown, Tenn. Houston 42, Northpoint Christian 31
Northpoint Christian: Leah Jones - 11 points
Horn Lake 50, Independence 42
Hernando 63, Potts Camp 33
Hernando: Kendria Merriweather, Abbey Harrison - 12 points each
DeSoto Central 38, Oxford 35
Holly Springs 59, Southaven 44
Prep boys soccer
Lewisburg 0, Ridgeland 0 (tie)
Gulfport 2, Southaven 0
Prep girls soccer
Gulfport 8, Southaven 0
Lewisburg 4, Ridgeland 0
NOTE: Saturday’s soccer games between DeSoto Central and Lake Cormorant have been cancelled.
